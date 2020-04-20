Video: Olly Wilkins & Bernard Kerr's Charged Up 'Tea & Biscuits' Segment

Apr 19, 2020
by James McKnight  

Quite possibly the most e-xciting e-bike section in the e-ntire world: Ollee Wilkins and Bernard Kers drain their batteries for Tea & Biscuits, A Very British MTB and E-bike Film.

We hope you enjoy it with an open mind, a proper brew and a top-notch biscuit.

Tea & Biscuits is brought to you by Misspent Summers and Caldwell Visuals (#therealtommyc)
Supported by Nukeproof Bikes and Hope Technology
T&B photography: Will Brignal, Chris Greenwood, Isac Paddock, Ben Winder
Logo design: Tom Bunney
Illustrations: Jon Gregory
Zine production: Misspent Summers

Thank you to the riders who risked life and limb to make Tea & Biscuits possible.

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Bernard Kerr Olly Wilkins


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Vallnord World Cups Cancelled]
103929 views
Review: YT's All-New Izzo Trail Bike
101044 views
Hacks, Bodges & DIY Projects From the World Cup Pits
60963 views
Tech Briefing: Bikes, Colourful Components, New Shoes & More - April 2020
56331 views
Can You Guess These 10 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Pond Beaver 2020
55987 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Yeti to Produce 20,000 PPE Shields]
55462 views
First Ride: Guerrilla Gravity's 160mm Gnarvana Enduro Bike - Pond Beaver 2020
53460 views
Review: Kona's Fresh Hei Hei Can Make Cross-Country Fun - Pond Beaver 2020
49434 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006484
Mobile Version of Website