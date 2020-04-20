Video: Olly Wilkins & Bernard Kerr's Charged Up 'Tea & Biscuits' Segment

Quite possibly the most e-xciting e-bike section in the e-ntire world: Ollee Wilkins and Bernard Kers drain their batteries for Tea & Biscuits, A Very British MTB and E-bike Film.We hope you enjoy it with an open mind, a proper brew and a top-notch biscuit.Tea & Biscuits is brought to you by Misspent Summers and Caldwell Visuals (#therealtommyc)Supported by Nukeproof Bikes and Hope TechnologyT&B photography: Will Brignal, Chris Greenwood, Isac Paddock, Ben WinderLogo design: Tom BunneyIllustrations: Jon GregoryZine production: Misspent SummersThank you to the riders who risked life and limb to make Tea & Biscuits possible.