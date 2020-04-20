Video: Olly Wilkins & Bernard Kerr's Charged Up 'Tea & Biscuits' Segment

Quite possibly the most e-xciting e-bike section in the e-ntire world: Ollee Wilkins and Bernard Kers drain their batteries for Tea & Biscuits, A Very British MTB and E-bike Film.
We hope you enjoy it with an open mind, a proper brew and a top-notch biscuit.
Tea & Biscuits is brought to you by Misspent Summers and Caldwell Visuals (#therealtommyc)
Supported by Nukeproof Bikes and Hope Technology
T&B photography: Will Brignal, Chris Greenwood, Isac Paddock, Ben Winder
Logo design: Tom Bunney
Illustrations: Jon Gregory
Zine production: Misspent Summers
Thank you to the riders who risked life and limb to make Tea & Biscuits possible.
