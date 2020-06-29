Video: Olly Wilkins Joins the Goodyear Wingfoot Alliance

PRESS RELEASE: Goodyear Bicycle Tires
First launched in 2018 with official licensed partner, Rubber Kinetics, Goodyear’s brand presence continues to make an impact within the global cycling market. In support of the Goodyear brand, Olly Wilkins is being announced as the first rider to join the newly formed Wingfoot Alliance global athlete and ambassador program. Based in Surrey, England and widely considered as having the greatest facial expressions in the game, Olly joins primarily as an athlete, but also to provide invaluable feedback on MTB product development.
The Goodyear Wingfoot Alliance is a recently launched global ambassador program to support and represent Goodyear Bicycle Tires. The program exemplifies the Goodyear Bicycle Tire’s commitment to creating the top-performing bicycle tires, as well as its support of both professional and grassroots levels of cycling.
“It’s the dream to work with a brand with such a rich history in creating performance tires,” said Olly. “This is my second season running ‘Goodyear Bicycle Tires’ and we’ve got some interesting stuff in the pipeline and a lot to be excited about. Watch this space!”
“It’s great working with a character like Olly,” said Ben Evans, market manager of Goodyear Bicycle Tires in EMEA. “Not only is Olly an extremely talented rider and genuinely nice guy, but he’s also keen and able to work with us on the development of new products. He understands the process of building successful brands from first-hand experience, as well as what it takes to be a valuable brand ambassador. We couldn’t be happier to have him on the team.”
Goodyear Bicycle Tires is looking to expand the Goodyear Wingfoot Alliance globally at the grassroots level. The Alliance is looking for anyone—from young pinners trying to break through the ranks to veterans learning new tricks. For more information and to sign up for the chance to join the team, visit GoodyearBike.com/WingfootAlliance
Want to join the Wingfoot Alliance yourself?
• We're seeking talented, creative riders who love skids and wheelies
• If you love talking tech, tire pressure, and rubber compounding we'd love to hear from you
• We'll set you up with eight tires of your choice
• We'd ask you to display the Goodyear logo on your riding gear and to wear the Goodyear podium hat to keep your helmet hair at bay
• Closing date for applications is August 16, 2020
Fill out an application on GoodyearBike.com/WingfootAlliance
