Video: Olympic Bronze Medallist Georgia Gould on Being a Pro Cyclist, Motherhood, & Winning the Battle for Equal Prize Money

Sep 14, 2019
by Garneau  

We are proud to launch the sixth Garneau Role Model video with Georgia Gould.

Inequality still exists in cycling. Female pros often are paid less, receive less coverage, and have less opportunity to race. In 2007, 5-Time US National Champion and Olympic Bronze Medalist, Georgia Gould raised her hand on these inequalities and thousands stood with her via their signatures on a petition delivered to the UCI:

[QUOTE author="Georgia Gould"We, the undersigned, find it regrettable that there is a considerable disparity between the UCI minimum prize money for men and women. We understand that because competition in the men's field is deeper, more places receive prize money. We do not understand why the women who are receiving prize money receive less than their male counterparts. Therefore we propose that the UCI show leadership and mandate equal prize money for the top five men and women. Article 3 of the UCI Constitution states: The UCI will carry out its activities in compliance with the principles of: a) equality between all the members and all the athletes, license-holders and officials, without racial, political, religious or other discrimination. We ask the UCI to honor its commitment to equality.[/QUOTE]

Cycling needs more Georgias. We need to foster environments where everyone has a place. Georgia Gould is a role model indeed, but it takes more than one voice. It takes more women riding, more women supporting, more media highlighting, and more brands endorsing.

