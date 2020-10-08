Video: Olympic Hopeful Erin Huck Gets Out of Her Comfort Zone Enduro Racing

What do you do when your race season is all but cancelled? Erin Huck, says: Let go. Let it flow.
What does a World Cup cross country racer have to do with Enduro? The same thing we all seek from putting ourselves outside our comfort zone—challenge, and the opportunity to grow. It’s an opportunity and attitude that Erin Huck needed. Heck, we all need it now.
|“I approached Enduro, and the whole season, with a growth mindset,” says Huck. “It was refreshing to do something I’m not particularly good at and therefore not have any expectations or pressure.”
Huck’s path diverged this year. Coming into the season she had her eye and heart set on representing the USA at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympic Games are a lifetime achievement for an athlete and their sport. Only a few of us get a shot in a lifetime. This year was supposed to be Erin Huck’s shot. Her chance at her dream. She was well on her way to becoming an Olympian, and we were supposed to be following her journey this season.
As we all know, all of our lives have changed. Sport is different. Life is different. But it is what we do in the face of adversity that defines us. We do our best to carry on. And for a racer to carry on, they must go about racing. Sometimes in life, and in racing, that means making it happen in any way we can.
Scenes from the Steamboat Enduro.
Erin approached this unique season with growth mindset. She brought positivity and an intense desire to make something of the trying times. Through enduro, she found a way to channel her frustration and to better her cross-country skill. With a near season-long break in the World Cup racing she used the time to improve her descending, creating ‘Free Speed’ that she is already taking back to the cross-country course.
She's in Europe for an abbreviated season, now, with a new mindset and the mantra, let go—let it flow.
Huck settled on this new mantra in this last installment of her 2020 chronicle, where instead of following her along to the Olympics, we follow along to a regional enduro race in Steamboat, CO.
While Erin will have to wait another year for a shot on her Olympic dream, she’s always working to grow. We can only hope that her commitment to her dreams—and growth—will inspire us all to look forward to ours.
Erin would like to offer a special thank you to SCOTT Sports
, Shimano
, Stan's No Tubes
and Maxxis
for making this season and video possible.
