Video: Olympic Prep at Testing Camp with INEOS Grenadier's Tom Pidcock & Pauline Ferrand-Prevot

Apr 5, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Take a look behind the scenes at a mountain bike testing session as INEOS Grenadier's two world champions, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Tom Pidcock, prepare for a season of big goals, including gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot Tom Pidcock Paris Olympics


1 Comment
 this duo is gonna kill it this year, i really hope XC racing gets more media coverage, i am not a Redbull fan, but since they stopped broadcasting, i have heard very little about XC racing.







