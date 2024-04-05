Watch
Video: Olympic Prep at Testing Camp with INEOS Grenadier's Tom Pidcock & Pauline Ferrand-Prevot
Apr 5, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
1 Comments
Take a look behind the scenes at a mountain bike testing session as INEOS Grenadier's two world champions, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Tom Pidcock, prepare for a season of big goals, including gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Pauline Ferrand Prevot
Tom Pidcock
Paris Olympics
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,326 articles
Narro2
(1 mins ago)
this duo is gonna kill it this year, i really hope XC racing gets more media coverage, i am not a Redbull fan, but since they stopped broadcasting, i have heard very little about XC racing.
