Video: On Falling - ALN, Miranda Miller, & Brittany Phelan Star In Stunning Documentary

Starring:

Director:

Producer:

Cinematography:

Riding Cinematography:

Featuring EWS stars Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN) and Miranda Miller, plus pro rider and Olympic ski cross medallist Brittany Phelan, this short ﬁlm tells the story of these three women as they muse on their experiences as professional riders, and the risks associated with the sport. Blending white-knuckle riding, crashes, and quiet self-examination, the film unfolds as a meditation on the rush of control that comes with completely letting go.Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Miranda Miller, & Brittany PhelanJosephine AndersonJoella CabaluClaire SanfordScott Secco