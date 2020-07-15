Video: On Falling - ALN, Miranda Miller, & Brittany Phelan Star In Stunning Documentary

Jul 15, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  

Featuring EWS stars Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN) and Miranda Miller, plus pro rider and Olympic ski cross medallist Brittany Phelan, this short ﬁlm tells the story of these three women as they muse on their experiences as professional riders, and the risks associated with the sport. Blending white-knuckle riding, crashes, and quiet self-examination, the film unfolds as a meditation on the rush of control that comes with completely letting go.






Starring: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Miranda Miller, & Brittany Phelan
Director: Josephine Anderson
Producer: Joella Cabalu
Cinematography: Claire Sanford
Riding Cinematography: Scott Secco

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Brittany Phelan Miranda Miller


 the noise Miranda made when she absolutely wrecked was terrifying. So thankful she recovered from that one!
 One of the best MTB videos I’ve seen in a while... super inspirational. Thank you!!!
Also, it reminded me of how much I miss getting a massage
 Well that was way better than I expected....Great vid ladies!
 Nice vid, I feel like crashing is one of those things that unites all mountain bikers, for better or worse...
 Needle warning for the squeamish.. . Geez.

