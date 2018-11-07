VIDEOS

Video: Manon Carpenter & Monet Adams Adventure Through Iceland's Beauty

Nov 7, 2018
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  
ON HER TERMS

by SaskiaD
Follow Manon Carpenter and Monet Adams as they explore the breathtaking terrain of Iceland and dig a little deeper into what makes the country so unique.

ON HER TERMS is a short-form documentary brought to you by former DH World Champion Manon Carpenter and Monet Adams; known for their creative design work alongside her exploits as a rider. As friends they share an unrivaled passion for travelling the world with their bikes, but their similarities run deeper as they explore their connection to nature and the environment, the only way they knew how: Mountain Biking.

Riding and winding through the colourful Lupine flowers

ON HER TERMS follows Manon and Monet as they journey to Iceland to find some of the best trail riding in the northern hemisphere and explore how Iceland is pushing the boundaries of sustainability on and off the bike. Iceland has become known for its progressive approach to geothermal energy whilst becoming a landmark destination for mountain bike exploration.

Having a wheelie good time...

“After seeing photos of the incredible mountains and trails, I knew immediately I wanted to explore Iceland by bike. I wanted to learn how their landscape influences them, how they are using it but also the extent to which they go to preserve it. The riding was like being on a different film set or planet every day, one day we rode through fields of flowers the next down the side of shaley candy-coloured mountains.” – Monet Adams

On the home straight between the Lupine flowers heading towards the capital where the girls embraced the local Icelandic roots.

Guided through the unforgiving terrain by the team at Ice Bike, Manon and Monet experience the diverse and exposed trails Iceland offers, set to the backdrop of awe-inspiring scenery. Interacting with nature sits at the heart of Icelandic culture, but the locals are going the extra mile to sustain their environment.

“We were privileged enough to ride in some incredible locations and with that comes responsibility. Often trails are closed to allow the rehabilitation of vegetation, which hugely is important” – Manon Carpenter

That face when you realise you get to drop into a trail that ll take you to a stunning Icelandic waterfall.
What goes down must go back up...
That excitement you get when you realise you get to drop into a trail that'll take you to a stunning Icelandic waterfall.

It s not everyday you get to ride a trail past an Icelandic waterfall.
It's not every day you get to ride a trail past an Icelandic waterfall.

After retiring from her career as a professional racer, having secured herself both World Championship and World Cup titles, Manon turned her attention to studying geology at university. Since then, these two worlds have only complimented each other and her passion for riding is now met with an inherent desire to know more about the landscapes she finds herself in.

Spot the riders.

Monet getting the prep done for our salad.
Saltbae
A big meal was required for recovery after battling the harsh weather.

“The landscape was rugged and the weather was wild, and we went away feeling like Iceland truly is a unique place - a place that highlights and harnesses the power and beauty of the land we live on. And that bikes really do make exploring new places even better” – Manon Carpenter

Within an hour of Reyjavik you can ride on a volcano crater. Cool.
I feel the word 'rugged' was made specifically for Iceland.

Manon Carpenter having a quick interview before jumping in one of many hot springs that Iceland has to offer.
One of the converted old Army trucks selling all your supplies and most importantly coffee.
Post ride snacks and interview before heading for a dip in one of Iceland's many hot springs.

As the popularity of mountain biking continues to grow around the world, the way in which we interact with our environment on and off the bike is ever more important in keeping the sport thriving. For Manon and Monet, their journey continues…

ON HER TERMS was produced in partnership with Monster Energy, SCOTT-Sports, Radon Bikes and Ice Bike.

The crew.
Magne ponders the landscape view from our mountain hut.
The amazing crew we had for the week.

