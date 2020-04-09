Video: On the Clock with ENVE's New AM30 Wheels

Press Release: ENVE
The adage ‘time is money’ takes on a whole new meaning for the time-crunched rider on a budget. As dedicated non-professional riders, we spend the majority of our time earning the dollars that feed the habit. As important as our careers and the income they generate are, our passion for life is fueled by the moments spent in the woods, on our bikes. Indeed, time is money, but ride-time is invaluable.
This edit and the all-new AM30 are a tribute to you, the ones working to make it happen every day in whatever situation you may find yourself. Ride responsibly and enjoy the ride.
Over a decade ago, ENVE (then EDGE) released the AM, a first-of-its-kind carbon mountain bike rim that was strong enough to be ridden every day, on any trail. The all-new AM30 pays tribute to the past while ushering in a new era of carbon rim performance to meet the demands of the modern, value-oriented, all-mountain rider. With a contemporary rim shape, compliant-yet-responsive all-mountain ride-tune, 30mm inner rim width, anti-pinch flat technology, leading impact toughness, and a lifetime guarantee; the all-new AM30 is ready for anything you can throw at it.Technical Specs
• Application: Trail, All-Mountain, Enduro
• 29" Wheelset Weight: 1852g (Boost w/ I9 1/1 Hubs)
• 27.5" Wheelset Weight:1748g (Boost w/ I9 1/1 Hubs)
• 30mm internal rim width
• Gravity rated impact strength
• Rim shape tuned for compliance and damping
• Lifetime Incident Protection and 5 Year Factory Warranty
• Handmade in Ogden, Utah
• MSRP $1600 USD
It’s no secret that we at ENVE are proud of our U.S. based manufacturing capabilities
. Like all our rims, the Foundation Collection and its AM30 are handmade and assembled in our Ogden, Utah based state-of-the-art carbon wheel manufacturing facility. And not just because we’re proud, but because manufacturing our products right where we dream them up means we can create, prototype, test, and iterate within days or hours, rather than weeks and months. Sending prototypes back and forth across the globe challenges the creative process leaves performance on the table and introduces risk. By keeping our rims local and housing all our manufacturing processes under one roof, we enjoy the ability to respond dynamically to the issues and winds of change that inevitably arrive to the cycling aftermarket. When new shapes, laminates, iterations are pulled from our molds, we can then test our new concepts on the world-class trails in our own backyard. Together, these elements equate to a design and manufacturing ecosystem that is second-to-none.
ENVE employs 150+ individuals, all of whom are passionate about the company and product, who individually contribute to the ENVE mission.More info on the AM30 here
.
