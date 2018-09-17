VIDEOS

Video: On The Path to World Cup DH

Sep 17, 2018
by Isak Leivsson  
Making a name - Frida Rønning

by IsakL


Making the steps to become a top World Cup racer is definitely not easy. To be able to ride throughout the winter, Frida is a full time student working on an engineering degree in North Carolina. In the time between classes she trains and as seen here, rips her trail bike on a local trail.

The plan for 2019 is to make it to as many World Cups as possible and establish herself among the top 10.

Frida Ronning from Norway and her Canfield downhill prototype.
Pit setup in Fort William photo by rossbellphoto


Frida would like to thank her sponsors for their support.
Lillehammer CK
Five Ten
Shred/Slytech
Nox Composites
Canfield Brothers
100percent
Dirtlej
Maxxis

6 Comments

  • + 2
 Isak and Frida are both super nice and can absolutely rip. Frida is without a doubt a top-ten World Cup downhiller. Good luck finding support to prove my claim!
  • + 3
 Still waiting on new bike details, @CanfieldBrothers !
  • + 2
 C'mon pinkbike, 99 words ? Add her last name and make it 100, please ;-)
  • + 1
 It's Rønning. They show it in the video for a millisecond.
Otherwise a very strange article. Zero information besides some sponsors. Howactly does she qualify to say she will establish as a top 10 WC contender. Maybe I'm living under a rock but I've never heard of her.
  • + 1
 @colincolin: Watched it a second time, the title of the video is quite on point : "Making a name : Frida Rønning"
Let us help :
Frida Rønning
Frida Rønning
Frida Rønning
Frida Rønning
Frida Rønning
Frida Rønning
  • + 2
 50,000 views you get $50

