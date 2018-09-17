Video: On The Path to World Cup DH

Pit setup in Fort William photo by Pit setup in Fort William photo by rossbellphoto

Making the steps to become a top World Cup racer is definitely not easy. To be able to ride throughout the winter, Frida is a full time student working on an engineering degree in North Carolina. In the time between classes she trains and as seen here, rips her trail bike on a local trail.The plan for 2019 is to make it to as many World Cups as possible and establish herself among the top 10.Frida would like to thank her sponsors for their support.