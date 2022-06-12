Video: On the Road with Danny MacAskill & the Drop and Roll Tour

The Drop & Roll Crew is back on the road. Several stops across Europe and the UK are on the horizon. Right on time Danny and the crew delight us with a mouth watering edit of their previous trip from last year when they were performing a couple of shows in Europe.
|Coming back to Eurobike after a break of two years felt surreal. We were a bit rusty but once the crowd got going it felt amazing.—Danny MacAskill
|This was filmed all across Europe before, after and during our shows at Eurobike, Area 47 and Sölden last year. In between the events we spent ten days in France riding in the hometown of John Langlois. After almost two years away from shows it felt amazing to feel that live show energy again. Videos are great but you just can’t beat being there in person with the fans.—Duncan Shaw
The crew will consist of Danny MacAskill and Duncan Shaw as well as Ali Clarkson for the UK dates and John Langlois for the non-UK dates. Shows will take place on the following dates:12 June - Bike Opening, Bike Republic Sölden, Austria
1 to 3 July - Grand Prix Silverstone, UK
16 and 17 July - Eurobike, Frankfurt, Germany
27 and 28 August - Malverns Classic, Ledbury, UK
|All the shows we have lined up are shaping up to be awesome. Sölden is always fun and I am hoping to get out on the trails, too. Being at the Formula One will be an amazing experience and can’t wait to try the lake crossing at Malverns. I have heard Hans Rey has challenged me to a dual.—Danny MacAskill
0 Comments