Video: On the Road with Elliott Heap, Kelan Grant & Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing

Need saving from that family member who won’t stop telling you stories? We’ve got you covered, in the finest form. As the end of the 2023 EDR season rolled around, we thought we’d catch up with The Nukeproof SRAM Factory racing team at the final round, Chatel to give you all a behind the scenes to life on the road with the team. Kelan Grant, Elliott Heap, Dan Booker, Corey Watson and Nigel Page take the stage.



Filmed by the infamous Caldwell visuals, the team give you an glimpse into life on the road with the team. The final round in Chatel dictated the results for the season and Dan Booker had his sights set on a podium finish. Meanwhile, Nukeproof’s answer to the Kardashians is kicking off with romance battles and bickering about the washing up. One thing is for sure, the Nukeproof SRAM Factory racing team and Tommy C sure know how to put an edit together. Unbelievable riding and great craic. So, grab that box of quality streets, a brew and kick back and watch the carnage commence. — Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing