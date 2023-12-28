Video: On the Road with Elliott Heap, Kelan Grant & Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing

Dec 28, 2023
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesNeed saving from that family member who won’t stop telling you stories? We’ve got you covered, in the finest form. As the end of the 2023 EDR season rolled around, we thought we’d catch up with The Nukeproof SRAM Factory racing team at the final round, Chatel to give you all a behind the scenes to life on the road with the team. Kelan Grant, Elliott Heap, Dan Booker, Corey Watson and Nigel Page take the stage.

Filmed by the infamous Caldwell visuals, the team give you an glimpse into life on the road with the team. The final round in Chatel dictated the results for the season and Dan Booker had his sights set on a podium finish. Meanwhile, Nukeproof’s answer to the Kardashians is kicking off with romance battles and bickering about the washing up. One thing is for sure, the Nukeproof SRAM Factory racing team and Tommy C sure know how to put an edit together. Unbelievable riding and great craic. So, grab that box of quality streets, a brew and kick back and watch the carnage commence.Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Dan Booker Elliot Heap Kelan Grant Nigel Page EDR Châtel 2023


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,216 articles
Report
1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Fingers crossed the team is rolling again in 2024 with Pagey at the helm!







