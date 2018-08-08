Video: Michal Prokop Threads the Needle on Santa Cruz's Trails

One of the many benefits of California is that it’s a great destination to ride a bike any time of the year. Santa Cruz is at the intersection of Western culture, Eastern culture, and surf culture, with a generous remanence of the hippy movement. All the while, being surrounded by beautiful nature, majestic redwood trees and one of the most famous epic mtb trails in the area.
The best day of shredding Loam behind UCSC's campus! Such as good day on the bike!
