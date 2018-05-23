Video: One Final Alpine Rip Before Winter - A Yeti Tribe Story

From Racing Winter to Racing EWS.1

Everyone prepares for the onset of winter in different ways. For Yeti/Fox Factory team rider Shawn Neer, it means making his annual pilgrimage to the Great White North for one final rip on the high alpine trails. After a long season of racing, it's a chance to reset and reconnect with the terrain that shaped him as a rider. Inevitably snow will cover the land and Shawn will be forced home to the pain cave of off-season training, but racing against time for one last taste of singletrack feels like a victory. These uninhibited riding trips are part of balancing the structured life on the race circuit and make up the dream that is the life of a professional racer.For the first time, Shawn focused his entire 2017 off-season on training. No longer burdened with balancing work and training, he rolled into this season fully supported by the Yeti/Fox Factory team. He came into the race season revitalized and flying. It paid off in the first race of the season on rock-strewn trails of the Chilean high desert. It was a mentally and physically exhausting round with riders succumbing to the heat, dust, punctures, and torn off derailleurs. Not to be deterred, Shawn captured 6th place on the longest EWS stage ever raced. He was on point all weekend, riding fast, and eventually taking 10th place overall.Presented by: Yeti CyclesRider: Shawn NeerDirector: Craig GrantCo-Director: Joey SchuslerCinematography: Joey Schusler & Craig GrantEditor: Craig GrantSound Design: Keith White AudioMotion Graphics: Good Fortune CollectivePhotos: Craig Grant & Joey SchuslerWords: Craig GrantMore Than Myth