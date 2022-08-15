Video: One for the History Books - Red Bull Joyride Highlights from Crankworx Whistler 2022

Aug 15, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Red Bull Joyride is back after a 3-year break and did not disappoint. Has Slopestyle been forever changed?





9 Comments

  • 12 0
 The Lemoine gap will live in our memories forever.
  • 12 0
 When life give you Lemoines...make Lemoineade
  • 4 0
 Emil is on such another level. but Lemoine won the crowd.
  • 4 0
 Lemoine channeling his inner Timo Pretzel there.
  • 1 0
 Did Jamie Goldman pull a huge gap too?
  • 3 0
 Dope vid. Kudos to the ones who shot and edited it.
  • 1 2
 I always said first person to jump the whole last feature will win. Def the most boss move you can do out there. Circus tricks / Gymnastics Moves are all the same twirl around and land like you do in the foam pit. Gaps and huge airs will always sort the men from the boys. wild he rode up the second wedge after the lip too that must have been slightly sketch but more controlled than the full send. Brap
  • 1 0
 I thought the bowl really killed the momentum of each run. I can't think of a single run that was better because of it.
  • 1 0
 Emil wore the same pants he wore when he won in 2019!





