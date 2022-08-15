Watch
Video: One for the History Books - Red Bull Joyride Highlights from Crankworx Whistler 2022
Aug 15, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Red Bull Joyride is back after a 3-year break and did not disappoint. Has Slopestyle been forever changed?
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Crankworx
Pinkbike Originals
Crankworx Whistler 2022
Slopestyle
9 Comments
Score
Time
12
0
danielfloyd
(43 mins ago)
The Lemoine gap will live in our memories forever.
[Reply]
12
0
j-p-i
(41 mins ago)
When life give you Lemoines...make Lemoineade
[Reply]
4
0
juanargent
(41 mins ago)
Emil is on such another level. but Lemoine won the crowd.
[Reply]
4
0
stevet1
(36 mins ago)
Lemoine channeling his inner Timo Pretzel there.
[Reply]
1
0
daugherd
(29 mins ago)
Did Jamie Goldman pull a huge gap too?
[Reply]
3
0
mayor-of-gnarville
(18 mins ago)
Dope vid. Kudos to the ones who shot and edited it.
[Reply]
1
2
MQTBMX
(9 mins ago)
I always said first person to jump the whole last feature will win. Def the most boss move you can do out there. Circus tricks / Gymnastics Moves are all the same twirl around and land like you do in the foam pit. Gaps and huge airs will always sort the men from the boys. wild he rode up the second wedge after the lip too that must have been slightly sketch but more controlled than the full send. Brap
[Reply]
1
0
robbyking
(2 mins ago)
I thought the bowl really killed the momentum of each run. I can't think of a single run that was better because of it.
[Reply]
1
0
robbyking
(1 mins ago)
Emil wore the same pants he wore when he won in 2019!
[Reply]
