Video: One Glorious Flat Out Minute with Dusty Wygle

Jul 21, 2022
by Transition Bikes  

"An ode to the simple joy of bonding with your new bike over some laps on your local trails. Like with any new steed, open the gate, let’r buck, then make it run." - Dusty Wygle


Dusty is riding a completely stock Scout Alloy GX. It's one of our favorite do-it-all bikes, especially when having fun is top priority.


Most people know Dusty for his high flying stunts with the Nitro Circus crew, but in his free time he is a true mountain biker who loves going fast on trails and sometimes even staying on the ground.



