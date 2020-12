Video: One Hell of a Year in the Alps

Words: Luis Gerstner

Closing day of Bikepark Leogang, the sweeper already passed us, we were literally the last person in the entire park and the sun was almost gone. After struggling many years with that specific trick, that no hander felt more than special.

As 2020 was my first entire year of living full time in the Austrian Alps, I was able to spend many weekends in Leogang, Schladming and Saalbach. Even though I thought I slowly reached a point where I won't really progress anymore, 2020 was bike-wise the best year of my two-wheeled journey. Ticking off the Innsbruck Slopestyle line was a massive goal, I wouldn't have ever dreamed of a year ago.