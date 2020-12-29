Video: One Hell of a Year in the Alps

Words: Luis Gerstner
As 2020 was my first entire year of living full time in the Austrian Alps, I was able to spend many weekends in Leogang, Schladming and Saalbach. Even though I thought I slowly reached a point where I won't really progress anymore, 2020 was bike-wise the best year of my two-wheeled journey. Ticking off the Innsbruck Slopestyle line was a massive goal, I wouldn't have ever dreamed of a year ago.
Thanks to my supporting partners: @norcobicycles
, @shimano
, Flowbikes.de, Amplifi, insta360, Bikepark Leogang and @Maxxis
.
Hope to see you on the trails in 2021! Cheers!
