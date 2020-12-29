Video: One Hell of a Year in the Alps

Dec 29, 2020
by Luis Gerstner  

Words: Luis Gerstner

As 2020 was my first entire year of living full time in the Austrian Alps, I was able to spend many weekends in Leogang, Schladming and Saalbach. Even though I thought I slowly reached a point where I won't really progress anymore, 2020 was bike-wise the best year of my two-wheeled journey. Ticking off the Innsbruck Slopestyle line was a massive goal, I wouldn't have ever dreamed of a year ago.

Closing day of Bikepark Leogang, the sweeper already passed us, we were literally the last person in the entire park and the sun was almost gone. After struggling many years with that specific trick, that no hander felt more than special.

Hope to see you on the trails in 2021! Cheers!

Bikepark Schladming

Videos Riding Videos Luis Gerstner Vlogs


