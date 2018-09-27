Pinkbike.com
Video: One Last Lap in Les Angles, France Before the Off Season
Sep 27, 2018
carlos langelaan
LAST LAP — CARLOS LANGELAAN
After another World Cup season racing as a privateer, Carlos Langelaan takes a last lap down Les Angles bike park in France before the off-season begins.
Filmed and edited by Bicyclenightmares.
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
thatshowiroll
(6 mins ago)
Dat boi is fast!
[Reply]
+ 1
colincolin
(8 mins ago)
≠
[Reply]
