Video: One Last Lap in Les Angles, France Before the Off Season

Sep 27, 2018
by carlos langelaan  
LAST LAP — CARLOS LANGELAAN

by carloslangelaan
After another World Cup season racing as a privateer, Carlos Langelaan takes a last lap down Les Angles bike park in France before the off-season begins.

Filmed and edited by Bicyclenightmares.




 Dat boi is fast!
 ≠

