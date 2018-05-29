VIDEOS

Video: One Loamy Run In Switzerland

May 28, 2018
by Maxime Chapuis  
One run with Max Chapuis

by maxchapuis
Views: 664    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


Between races, there is no way I can quit riding my bike for a long time. Especially since the conditions are getting so good at the moment in Verbier and other Swiss trails. Bike riding is unreal!

In my latest video, I'll bring you with me down one of my favorite trails. Enjoy it, and come for a ride in Switzerland!

Editor's Note: We recently did a "Getting to Know" article with Maxime Chapuis. You can check it out here.





Credit Video : Chris Baer

Credit Photos: Martin Steffen

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Yewww, looking good Maximus!!

