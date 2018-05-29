Video: One Loamy Run In Switzerland

Between races, there is no way I can quit riding my bike for a long time. Especially since the conditions are getting so good at the moment in Verbier and other Swiss trails. Bike riding is unreal!
In my latest video, I'll bring you with me down one of my favorite trails. Enjoy it, and come for a ride in Switzerland!Editor's Note: We recently did a "Getting to Know" article with Maxime Chapuis. You can check it out here.
Credit Video : Chris Baer
Credit Photos: Martin Steffen
