Video: 1 Minute Highlights - EWS La Thuile 2018
Jul 22, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Something to tide you over until the full highlights drop. Here's to another epic round of enduro!
@EnduroWorldSeries
tom666
(46 mins ago)
I can imagine a helicopter flying above you is a little distracting
+ 5
cunning-linguist
(29 mins ago)
Maybe less distracting than all the fans lining the course helicoptering, but I totally get you...
+ 1
jpaulomtb
(18 mins ago)
There are some vital raws in other websites...
