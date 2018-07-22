VIDEOS

Video: 1 Minute Highlights - EWS La Thuile 2018

Jul 22, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Something to tide you over until the full highlights drop. Here's to another epic round of enduro!

Mentions: @EnduroWorldSeries


3 Comments

  • + 7
 I can imagine a helicopter flying above you is a little distracting
  • + 5
 Maybe less distracting than all the fans lining the course helicoptering, but I totally get you... Wink
  • + 1
 There are some vital raws in other websites...

