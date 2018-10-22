VIDEOS

Video: Stunning Shapes & Dirt Jump Style

Oct 22, 2018
by Matt Staggs  
Back Set with Wriggles

by MattStaggs
Views: 569    Faves: 8    Comments: 0


One run through the back set at the local with Tom Wrigley. A couple jumps and a couple stunts.










2 Comments

  • + 2
 First, where is that? Beautiful building. Second, that was well produced without looking too, well, produced.
  • + 1
 if you want the flowiest of flow trails, ride a well built dirt jump line.

