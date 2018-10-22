Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Stunning Shapes & Dirt Jump Style
Oct 22, 2018
by
Matt Staggs
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Back Set with Wriggles
by
MattStaggs
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 569
Faves:
8
Comments: 0
One run through the back set at the local with Tom Wrigley. A couple jumps and a couple stunts.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
$5 Raffle: 1 Day Left to Donate! Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
90596 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 Trail Bikes Under $3,000
72431 views
Video: Ben Reid Sends it Sideways on Two and Four Wheels
59508 views
Nukeproof Unveils 2019 Bike Lineup
52020 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 1993 AMP Research B2
46157 views
First Look: Nukeproof ARD Tire Inserts
44036 views
Video: The Six Flavors of Trail Builder
38880 views
Cam Zink Potentially Out of Rampage With Dislocated Shoulder
38502 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
RC713
(1 hours ago)
First, where is that? Beautiful building. Second, that was well produced without looking too, well, produced.
[Reply]
+ 1
drjohn
(19 mins ago)
if you want the flowiest of flow trails, ride a well built dirt jump line.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028364
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment