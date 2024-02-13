Video: One Year Riding Around The Globe With Tito Tomasi

Feb 13, 2024
by Tito Tomasi  
AROUND

by TitoTomasi
Views: 114    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Happy to finally share this video - a special project shot in different locations with different filmmakers!

One year to shoot around the globe and even more time to work on such a project - here is "AROUND" my 2023 project and last one with KONA bikes - this video summaries a special vision of mountain biking with remote places, alpine and crazy riding - for the thrill of discovering and living new experiences! Embark the trip and get inspired!

It was shot in Italy, France, Switzerland, Cape Verde, Scoland and Peru. A crazy vision and schedule to deliver a dream ride. A personal vision of freedom, happiness and sharing.

Video produced by: Kona Bikes / Gorewear / Evoc - Filmed by FastFokus and Louis Citadelle / Edit by Tito
Thanks to my partners: Kona bikes, Evoc, Urge, Gorewear, Julbo, Raceface, Marzocchi, Effetto Mariposa.

This edit is also here as a farewell to Kona, after two years of partnership our path are taking different ways, but I keep a really good feeling about it. Some very exciting news are coming soon, with new partners, projects and horizons! Stay tuned!

Thanks for your support and interest.
Aloha

1 Comment
 That looked like a hell of a year with plenty of epic views, epic rides and lots of fun.... most envious.







