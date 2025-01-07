Powered by Outside

Video: OneUp Components Brings World Cup Caliber Downhill Racing to Squamish

Jan 7, 2025
by OneUp Components  



Support Your Local DH Race.
Squamish is home to some of the world's best downhill racers. But there are no downhill races here. As fans of DH racing and riding at every level, we decided to put on a little race to round out the season and raise money for our local mountain bike association.

OneUp Components and the Squamish Off Road Cycling Association are proud to have put on a DH race to support the insanely high level of riding in this community. The SORCA team and trail crew were instrumental in helping us bring a proper DH event to Squamish.

It was a big effort, with over 80 volunteers supporting the event on race day and OneUp staff logging over 500 hours on the tools preparing the track.

Massive thank you to SORCA and everyone who helped make this race possible.


See you next year!




OneUp Components, Squamish, BC.
WORK LESS RIDE MORE


Racing and Events Videos OneUp Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Jackson Goldstone Miranda Miller


 This is what the DH world needs, now more than ever. Spicy looking track by the way!
flag lkubica (Jan 7, 2025 at 1:59) (Below Threshold)
 This kind of highlights the problem with local/continental racing and reduced WC DH field. See, OneUP needs an article about is shown on the main PB page for this to make financial sense, as with all sponsoring, you are buying advertising. But if it is not televised, who will see it? The return from sponsoring local events is so so much lower than from sponsoring a WC DH team... How many other brands will get a PB article for sponsoring a local event?
 @lkubica: Who watches live TV anymore?
 @sfarnum: Maybe not literally TV, but any form of live broadcast. I watch it for WC.
  • 151
 @lkubica: "The return from sponsoring local events is so so much lower than from sponsoring a WC DH team."

Do you have actual numbers to base that off or are you just making it up? You could easily say the oppostie, "here they are, probably without spending a lot, and it's on the front page of Pinkbike. Local races are an awesome investment!"
 @lkubica: I reckon there will be plenty of media on YouTube and socials that the reach will be excellent. Will it be WC level? Of course not, but this was the first year for this race I believe, so who knows where it will be in the a few years...
 @foreverforum260: This race was last year
 @lkubica: sounds like a job for the gravity coop to do a race replay show for the next one then…
  • 101
 @lkubica: The thing you don't understand, and it's what most people have forgotten about, is that brands are run by people and people invest time and resources into organizing, hosting, and running local events. And they don't do it for a financial return or a featured PB article.
 @gnarnaimo: yes I watched this the week it occurred off of YouTube. But this does introduce it to a larger audience.
 Exactly. The more accessible the racing, the more races overall, the better. I know when I consider what brands I reccomend and buy, their support of the scene goes a LONG way. Well done OneUp
 @gnarnaimo: Right. "this was the first year" meaning "this recap is for the first year of the race, which was last year". Or am I mistaken?
 @foreverforum260: You are not. Reading your original post again I see I somehow misread your post as 'first race of the year'. My brain had a glitch there! My apologies.
 @gnarnaimo: All groovy! Semantics...
 If you are looking for results I found them here zone4.ca/race/2024-10-27/24c7a066/results
 exactly what was missing from the this post.
 thanks! Goldstone winning with 16 seconds ahead of Dane Jewett, holy cow... hope he will have an injury free season this time!
 Cool that the top 2 under 17 men would have placed 3rd in 17+ men. Some fast guys and girls coming up.
 @blueninja: too bad none of them have teams
 @gangster-jacob: They ride for Forbidden and Norco. One of them is 14..
 It's all fun and games at the local DH, then the Redbull helmets show up lol.

Goldstone finishing first is no surprise, but the rest of the field being (relatively) close is impressive.
 I'm not sure that 16 seconds to 2nd place is close at all in racing terms haha. That said, if I could come even within 1 minute of Jackson, I would be pretty stoked with myself Razz
 First DH race for me in over decade. So much fun!
 Getting Clips and Screaming at Kids Wink
 No results in the article? mmmmm
 that one guy in the fake redbull helmet looked fast to me.
 There are no fast guys in Squamish...well, maybe the dude that smoked me on his hardtail without a dropper in the BCBR a few years back....and I was rolling top 40/50 overall....could of just been a fluke though.
 This is exactly what DH needs right now! More grassroots racing, take the sport back to the people!
 It was the slipperiest ride I have ever had. The video doesn't do justice to the sheer number of yard sale crashes there were. (I went down 3 or 4 times myself) Smile
 That section of 19th hole is so gnarly lol
 Such a good time
 I know Jackie G like his bars rolled forward well beyond "normal," but the optical illusion of the POV makes them look like they are forward swept. Crazy!!!
 Rowdy day in the rain. One to remember!
 Men’s only race? Seems that way based on the video!
 The old Rockstar Downhill race was a classic in Squam. I wonder why that stopped years ago. Also the GK Ripper was unreal.
 The landowners probably said no more for the Rockstar. Course is going to be houses in the next couple years
 there's what 10 more World cup enduro and Dh racers in Squamish who didn't race? what's in the water up there?
 more please
 That looked sick!
