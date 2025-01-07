Video: OneUp Components Brings World Cup Caliber Downhill Racing to Squamish



Support Your Local DH Race.



WORK LESS RIDE MORE OneUp Components, Squamish, BC.

Squamish is home to some of the world's best downhill racers. But there are no downhill races here. As fans of DH racing and riding at every level, we decided to put on a little race to round out the season and raise money for our local mountain bike association.OneUp Components and the Squamish Off Road Cycling Association are proud to have put on a DH race to support the insanely high level of riding in this community. The SORCA team and trail crew were instrumental in helping us bring a proper DH event to Squamish.It was a big effort, with over 80 volunteers supporting the event on race day and OneUp staff logging over 500 hours on the tools preparing the track.Massive thank you to SORCA and everyone who helped make this race possible.See you next year!