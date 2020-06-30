Video: Opening Day at the Whistler Bike Park - What's Changed?

Jun 30, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

Merry Whismas! The Whistler Bike Park is officially open for 2020 and while things may seem the same, there are a handful of differences to be aware of.




4 Comments

  • 1 0
 59sec-1min mark - you're talking about keeping 6ft apart and literally the next shot shows you walking shoulder to shoulder with a person to get on the chair.... Good skills.....
  • 1 0
 Perfect conditions, more trails open than expected and pretty small queues considering it was opening day. Definitely worth buying the pass for, thanks to all involved who made it happen!
  • 3 0
 I feel like a broken collarbone is more of a risk than COVID at Whistler.
  • 1 1
 Park got even shittier to match the increased prices Vail blessed us with.

