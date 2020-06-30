Pinkbike.com
Video: Opening Day at the Whistler Bike Park - What's Changed?
Jun 30, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Merry Whismas! The Whistler Bike Park is officially open for 2020 and while things may seem the same, there are a handful of differences to be aware of.
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
ShinDigz
(4 mins ago)
59sec-1min mark - you're talking about keeping 6ft apart and literally the next shot shows you walking shoulder to shoulder with a person to get on the chair.... Good skills.....
[Reply]
1
0
Ben19
(1 mins ago)
Perfect conditions, more trails open than expected and pretty small queues considering it was opening day. Definitely worth buying the pass for, thanks to all involved who made it happen!
[Reply]
3
0
HB208
(5 mins ago)
I feel like a broken collarbone is more of a risk than COVID at Whistler.
[Reply]
1
1
Chrisgus
(4 mins ago)
Park got even shittier to match the increased prices Vail blessed us with.
[Reply]
