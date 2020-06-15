Video: Opening Weekend at Mountain Creek Bike Park

Jun 13, 2020
by Mountain Creek Bike Park  
MCBP - Opening Day 2020

by MCBP
New Jersey and the surrounding states were among the hardest hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, but riders in the Garden State are finally getting some return to normalcy and with that came the opening of Mountain Creek Bike Park and the ability to once again hit some lift-serviced trail access.


7 Year old Julian Voytilla snagged first cab of the season and then proceeded to send every pro line feature on the mountain. Keep your eyes on this little ripper.

Masks and social distancing are the new normal and help to keep everyone safe

Many new safety protocols limiting face to face interaction and increased sanitation have been put in place to keep riders and staff safe

But the riding remains the same

@thatwheeliekid showing that sometimes keeps both his tires on the ground

Opening weekend went by like blur but the Bike Park is now open daily for summer operations

Mountain Creek Bike Park is now open daily for summer hours. Due to Coronavirus precautions, advanced ticket purchases are required and daily tickets are limited. Before heading out to the park this season please familiarize yourself with our new health and safety guidelines: https://www.mountaincreek.com/bike-park/mountain-trails/trail-report

We look forward to safely and responsibly sharing the trails with you this season. Ride On!

Images by: Christopher Vanderyajt
Video by: Christopher Vanderyajt and Tom Haas

