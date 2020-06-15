Video: Opening Weekend at Mountain Creek Bike Park

7 Year old Julian Voytilla snagged first cab of the season and then proceeded to send every pro line feature on the mountain. Keep your eyes on this little ripper.

Masks and social distancing are the new normal and help to keep everyone safe

Many new safety protocols limiting face to face interaction and increased sanitation have been put in place to keep riders and staff safe

But the riding remains the same

@thatwheeliekid showing that sometimes keeps both his tires on the ground

Opening weekend went by like blur but the Bike Park is now open daily for summer operations