Video: Opening Weekend at Ride Kanuga in North Carolina with Neko Mulally

Jul 30, 2020
by MulallyNeko  


We ride some of the new trails on opening day at Ride Kanuga bike park in North Carolina.

My custom Intense Tazer. 180 / 160 mm travel.


Photos / Videos: Logan Mulally

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Bike looks like its had one too many IPA's
  • 2 0
 I wanna ride that.

