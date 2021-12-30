Video: Orange Factory Racing 2021 Season Wrap Up

2021, that's a WRAP!

The Riders:

The Orange Factory Racing team is supported by:

Racing is, and has always been, in our blood here at Orange and a proper, bells-and-whistles factory team was the only way to do it.So after a few years off, we launched the all-new Orange Factory Racing and went on a round-the-world mission to race the full Enduro World Series and heaps of other events.Lachlan Blair, Joe Connell and Tom Wilson (with the help of team mechanic Dan Greenwood, team manager Kelvin Lawton and loads of other members of the Orange family) answered the call and spent 2021 all over the world, between the tape and in the mix.Thanks to everyone for supporting the team in 2021 and to all of the team's sponsors for making it happen. We'll see you in 2022 for more!LeattFormula SuspensionMicheline*ThirteenBurgtecJuice LubesSDG ComponentsGranite DesignStrange ComponentsRacing photos thanks to Kike Abelleira, other photos thanks to Andy Lloyd.