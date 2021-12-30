close
Video: Orange Factory Racing 2021 Season Wrap Up

Dec 30, 2021
by Orange Bikes  

2021, that's a WRAP!

Racing is, and has always been, in our blood here at Orange and a proper, bells-and-whistles factory team was the only way to do it.

So after a few years off, we launched the all-new Orange Factory Racing and went on a round-the-world mission to race the full Enduro World Series and heaps of other events.

Lachlan Blair, Joe Connell and Tom Wilson (with the help of team mechanic Dan Greenwood, team manager Kelvin Lawton and loads of other members of the Orange family) answered the call and spent 2021 all over the world, between the tape and in the mix.

Thanks to everyone for supporting the team in 2021 and to all of the team's sponsors for making it happen. We'll see you in 2022 for more!

The Riders:
Lachlan Blair
Joe Connell
Tom Wilson

The Orange Factory Racing team is supported by:
Leatt
Formula Suspension
Michelin
e*Thirteen
Burgtec
Juice Lubes
SDG Components
Granite Design
Strange Components

Racing photos thanks to Kike Abelleira, other photos thanks to Andy Lloyd.


Joe Connell s Orange Bikes Stage 6 with custom team build.

Orange Factory Racing Andy Lloyd Photo

Orange Factory Racing Andy Lloyd Photo

Orange Factory Racing Andy Lloyd Photo

Orange Factory Racing Andy Lloyd Photo

Orange Factory Racing Andy Lloyd Photo

Orange Factory Racing Andy Lloyd Photo

Orange Factory Racing Andy Lloyd Photo

Orange Factory Racing Andy Lloyd Photo

Orange Factory Racing Andy Lloyd Photo


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 The last picture is awesome.
  • 1 0
 Such under rated bikes for sure, all the ‘filing cabinet’ commenters can do one, they’re quiet, very light for aluminium bikes, and extremely direct and efficient!

