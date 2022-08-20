Video: Orange Factory Racing at EWS Burke



The ‘22 Orange Factory Racing Roster:

And thanks to our partners:



Burke Mountain, what a place! EWS Round 5 saw the Orange Factory Racing crew head south from Whistler, Canada into the Green Mountain State of Vermont.This weekend was Joe Connell's chance to take the top spot for the team - taking 51st in slick, technical and sandy terrain. The crowds were rowdy and Burke put on a great show with some of the best stages we've seen this year. Outside of the tape, the guys took the opportunity to break out the DadCam to capture some more action - documenting some East Coast culture, their stay in a haunted house and all the stuff that goes on between the races. Next stop, Sugarloaf!Lachlan BlairJoe ConnellTom WilsonDan GreenwoodKelvin LawtonAlex DesmondOhlinsLeattMichelinBurgtecJuice LubesRide FormulaSDGGranite DesignStrange