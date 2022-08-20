Video: Orange Factory Racing at EWS Burke

Aug 20, 2022
by Orange Bikes  

Burke Mountain, what a place! EWS Round 5 saw the Orange Factory Racing crew head south from Whistler, Canada into the Green Mountain State of Vermont.

This weekend was Joe Connell's chance to take the top spot for the team - taking 51st in slick, technical and sandy terrain. The crowds were rowdy and Burke put on a great show with some of the best stages we've seen this year. Outside of the tape, the guys took the opportunity to break out the DadCam to capture some more action - documenting some East Coast culture, their stay in a haunted house and all the stuff that goes on between the races. Next stop, Sugarloaf!


The ‘22 Orange Factory Racing Roster:
Lachlan Blair
Joe Connell
Tom Wilson

... and
Dan Greenwood
Kelvin Lawton
Alex Desmond

And thanks to our partners:
Ohlins
Leatt
Michelin
Burgtec
Juice Lubes
Ride Formula
SDG
Granite Design
Strange



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Orange Bikes Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Burke 2022


