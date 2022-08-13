Video: Orange Factory Racing at EWS Whistler

For round 4 of the EWS, the Orange Factory Racing crew packed their Switch 7s, charged up the Dadcam and grabbed the red eye to Whistler.
Mountain biking's original mecca didn't disappoint and the guys spent the week sending Dirt Merchant laps, dodging bears and - of course - racing the biggest, roughest and gnarliest EWS of the year so far. Team manager Kelvin was on Dadcam duty for the week and between running the show and testing prototypes managed to film the beautifully low-fi, pans-n-zooms production you can see above.
Of course, like any EWS, things weren't entirely drama free and a spill in practice saw Lachlan on an antibiotic drip and with a hole in his knee for the big day. Despite feeling pretty beat-up he completed the event and placed a respectable 54th overall. Joe Connell is still chasing a race day to match his 32nd in the Tweed Valley and by his own admission wasn't quite as fast as he'd like. He placed 60th overall with some rock-solid stage results, just a few spots behind Lachlan. Tom Wilson, our youngest team member, just keeps stacking up the EWS experience and building his race-craft one event at a time with a 73rd place to add to the list.
And before the dust had settled on Whistler, we were on the road again to Round 5 in Burke. See you there for another weekend of racing with the Orange Factory crew.The Riders:
Lachlan Blair https://www.instagram.com/lachlanblair
Joe Connell https://www.instagram.com/joe__connell
Tom Wilson https://www.instagram.com/tomwilson101
