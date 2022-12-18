Video: Orange Factory Racing Wraps Up The 2022 Season

Words: Orange Factory Racing

What a Year!2022 marked the second year for the new Orange Factory Racing team and wow oh wow, it was a good one!'22 saw Joe, Lachlan and Tom take on the full EWS, a load of EWS-E and plenty of other special events and one-offs.We travelled the world, launched the Switch 7, launched the 279, launched the PhaseMX, dived into a few World Cup downhills, made a load of new friends and spread the word of Orange worldwide.Lachlan Blair racing 3 World Cup DH races - 33rd at Fort Bill ain't bad!... and his 38th place at Sugarloaf EWS... and his 43rd at Petzen EWSJoe Connell's 32nd place at Innerleithen EWS with 2 top 10 stage times... and his 37th place at Loudenvielle EWS with 2 top-25 stage times... and seeing him ride his custom super-enduro 279 EWS bikeAnd of course Tom Wilson's 24th at EWS-E on his PhaseMX... and his 31st at EWS-E in Valberg... and his 70th at the EWS in InnerleithenA-Line and Dirt Merchant laps, our Haunted House AirBnB in Vermont, Dez's dancing, Dan the Mechanic pulling double duties racing in the day and spannering in the night (with a top 3 at the EWS-E!), Kelvin's cooking and questionable accommodation choices, lost bags, countless delays, 60 hour Edinburgh to Vancouver transits, Tom and Lachy's Kendama obsession, Joe's timekeeping, shooting, bowling... the list is never-ending.With just a few days left of 2022 all we have left to do is say a HUGE thanks to all of our sponsors for making Orange Factory Racing happen.We'll be back for 2023 to keep the good times rolling!Lachlan BlairJoe ConnellTom WilsonDan GreenwoodKelvin LawtonAlex DesmondOhlinsLeattMichelinBurgtecJuice LubesRide FormulaSDGGranite DesignStrangeStans NoTubesRideworksRapid Racer ProductsCrankBrothersMRP