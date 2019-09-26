Video: Orbea Enduro Team Visits ENVE and Rides Some Utah Trails

During a grueling EWS schedule there are long down-periods used for training and preparation, punctuated by whirlwind tours of points across the globe. After the EWS race in Whistler, BC the team faced almost two weeks before the next event in Northstar. Rather than driving straight to Tahoe, the team took advantage of the opportunity to visit Enve and unwind a bit in the mountains of Utah.
Enve is an instrumental partner to the team, providing critical wheel and cockpit components that keep the team in striking distance of the podium at every race.
Getting a chance to visit the factory in Ogden, Utah to see the production lines and techniques and speak directly with the engineers who create the components was educational and fun. Enve relies heavily on feedback from their athletes - like all of us, the athletes are always excited to see what new products might be coming up. Planning the day was simplified by the strategic placement of a brewery right across the street from Enve’s building.
Just as important as keeping the team running smoothly is proper recreation. A Rallon Owner’s Rally the next evening gave local Orbea owners the chance to knock out a few park laps with the team and eat far too much mexican food from local Park City favorite El Chubasco. The intimate get-together was the perfect way to spend a summer evening of bikes and beer.
The rest of the week was spent resting and training - all the riders have different coaching schedules and of course the mechanic was kept busy cleaning bikes and fitting fresh tires in anticipation of the next event in California. The team toured the local bike park and sampled some of the hundreds of miles of single track that surround Deer Valley and Park City before piling into the car for the day-long drive across Nevada.
Life as a professional enduro racer can be exciting, painful, tedious and nerve-wracking - sometimes all in one day. But this week was certainly one of the best of the season and allowed some time for recovery and space to focus on the calendar ahead."
