Video: Orbea Fox Enduro Team Takes On EWS Pietra Ligure

The second to last race of the 2020 Enduro World Series was held in Pietra Ligure, a place synonymous with difficult terrain – and perfect for the Orbea FOX Enduro Team.
Five stages pushed riders to the limit, full of ambushes and rugged encounters like few other stops on the circuit. In short, it was a wild Mediterranean dream. Uninhibited terrain emphasized the importance of bike settings. Sure, the right settings can make a good ride better, but fine-tuning the FOX forks, shocks, wheels, and tires would make or break this entire race. Showing no mercy, Pietra Ligure quickly became a litmus test for our riders.
Sit back and enjoy our latest video and experience this fantastic event through the eyes of our team.
MENTIONS: @orbea
/ @raceface
/ @foxfactory
/ @Maxxis
/ @crankbrothers
/ @Galfer / @shimano
1 Comment
Another small (and perhaps more questionable) money-saving tubless tip: cut the presta valves out of your old tubes. If you have a good quality one (ie. bonded to the metal well and a nice, thick rubber) they hold up just fine. Valve cores aren't removeable, but I don't personally find that to be a big deal as I'm not usually trying to add more sealant away of my home workbench.
Post a Comment