Video: Orbea Fox Enduro Team Takes On Zermatt EWS

Sep 4, 2020
by Orbea  

EWS #1, ZERMATT: The show is back!

The Swiss town of Zermatt wrapped up the first round of the 2020 Enduro World Series calendar, with the Orbea FOX Enduro Team excited for the return of racing.

After a difficult start to the season and months of social distancing, the world’s best pro enduro riders have officially returned to racing in the heart of Zermatt (Switzerland), including the Orbea FOX Enduro Team.

Damien Oton, Vid Persak, and Gabriel Torralba debuted their new Rallon in the first round of the EWS, while Edgar Carballo competed on his Wild FS in the event’s first ebike race.

The race in Zermatt marked a special occasion that tested not only the racers’ physical strength but also their mental strength, requiring them to adapt to new COVID-19 measures while still harnessing the intensity of racing.

Check out our favorite photos and video recap from the weekend. Enjoy the views!










