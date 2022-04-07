Video: Oscar Härnström’s Rides the New Intense 279 Tracer at La Fenasosa Bike Park

Filmed by: Peter Eriksson, Simon Berggren, Manel Cabot

Photographer: Beatrice Johansson

Producer & Rider: Oscar Härnström

I had the chance to swing a leg over the new INTENSE Tracer 279 for just one day back on my home trails at KISA MTB Park before the winter hit Sweden. With snow on the ground at home I had a good excuse to head down to sunny Spain to check out La Fenasosa Bike Park for the first time, and what a place! Thanks for the hospitality and to Nico Vink for letting us ride some of his creations.If you want some more dreamy laps from La Fenasosa check out this POV clip and enjoy.