Video: Oscar Härnström’s Rides the New Intense 279 Tracer at La Fenasosa Bike Park

Apr 7, 2022
by Oscar Härnström  


I had the chance to swing a leg over the new INTENSE Tracer 279 for just one day back on my home trails at KISA MTB Park before the winter hit Sweden. With snow on the ground at home I had a good excuse to head down to sunny Spain to check out La Fenasosa Bike Park for the first time, and what a place! Thanks for the hospitality and to Nico Vink for letting us ride some of his creations.











Filmed by: Peter Eriksson, Simon Berggren, Manel Cabot
Photographer: Beatrice Johansson
Producer & Rider: Oscar Härnström

If you want some more dreamy laps from La Fenasosa check out this POV clip and enjoy.




Regions in Article
La Fenasosa

Posted In:
Videos Intense Oscar Harnstrom


3 Comments

  • 1 1
 though the guy in black was sitting on his hand in the thumbnail of the last video
  • 1 0
 Let the re-enactment of the Intense chat from 3 days ago commence.
  • 1 0
 That looks fun. Bike looks good.

Post a Comment



