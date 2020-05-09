Video: Oscar Härnström Builds and Shreds a Downhill Track Made from Snow

May 9, 2020
by Oscar Härnström  

Spring is slowly cracking its path through the northern parts of Sweden, but winter is still holding a steady grip. Welcome to a normal winters day up in the north. We had an ace up our sleeves to play with, something that we had worked really hard on. Due some bad luck with the weather and then COVID-19 hit. It will be a to be continued story and in the meantime please enjoy the b-roll and let us hope that things get back to normal.


The red devil on ice.

Frame: Intense M29 XL, Fork: Öhlins TTX18, Wheels: e*thirteen LG1 Race Carbon DH, Tiers & Sealant: e*thirteen LG1 + Home made Ice Spikes / Tire Plasma Sealant, Bar: e*thirteen Plus Handlebar - 35mm rise, 780mm width, Cranks & Chainguides: e*thirteen LG1 Race Carbon - 165mm / 36t, Pedals: e*thirteen Plus Padel, Cassette: e*thirteen LG1 7spd, Stem & Spacers: Burgtec DM MK3 / Direct Spacers, Seat & Grips: Burgtec The Cloud MK2 / The Bartender, Polishing: Muc-Off Silicon Shine.

Hockey tape to keep the cold off the levers and homemade studded tiers.

Directed by: Kollektive Productions
Filmed & Photographed by: Darren Hamlin & Tim Larsson
Producer: Oscar Härnström


