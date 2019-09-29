Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Oscar Härnström Carves a Massive Norwegian Quarry in 'WOLFLAND'

Sep 29, 2019
by Oscar Härnström  

I always seek new spots and it thrills me to discover new places. While I was driving up north in Norway I found this gigantic sand quarry. It turned out to be one of the best stuff to ride. This is my first time riding real freeride lines. I'm absolutely blown away how much fun it was and it felt almost like powder skiing, I can't wait to go back!



I can barley stand here. To the right of me that is my line and it is insanely steep almost like a wall. I was two wheels looked drifting all the way down. It´s a line that I will remember for sure! If I had the chance I would not even try to ski down there. Check out my POV run below.




We saw a lot of moose and wolf prints all over the sand quarry and therefore the name "Wolfland"



It was also a gigantic full moon that we manage to capture on our way back home.


Directed by: Kollektive Productions
Filmed & Photographed by: Darren Hamlin, Peter Brockman
Producer: Oscar Härnström
Special thanks: Tim Larsson, Beatrice Johansson


