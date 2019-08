Thomas Vanderham

Rémi Gauvin

Carson Storch

Back and forth, forward and back. Mastery on the bike comes from constant repetition. Whether it’s your hundredth time down a trail or you’re about to drop into a new one for the first time, steady, well-rehearsed motions are what will get you through. So ride fast and send it deep, because the Slayer is built for those who charge.