Video: Oszkar Nagy Finds Flow & Flair on Budapest Trails

|The young riders of today have more mentors and access to regional bike parks, riding centers and indoor parks than ever before. None of those things existed for Oszkar Nagy, growing up in Hungary. Watch him make his mark on the enduro trails of Budapest, including very popular daily riding spots for many in the capital city, while he enjoys himself on the trails and adding his unique flair to it.—Shimano
|The initial idea was building a train gap in the woods and flipping it. Pretty straightforward. While trying to find the perfect spot we just came across this little piece of MTB history location that has already existed but it was at a strictly banned and abandoned spot for more than a decade.—Oszkar Nagy
The train gap is a rebuilt version of this one, which went viral on Pinkbike 15 years ago:
Details on Oszkar's Scott Genius:Producers:
Frame: Scott Genius 910 Size M (chip in high position)
Fork: Fox Float 36 Factory 150mm (custom tuned, rake 37mm)
Shock: Fox Float Nude TR EVOL (custom tuned, no remote control)
Headset: Works Components ZS56-EC44 +1degree
BB: Deore XT press-fit
Crank: Deore XT 10-speed, 170mm (30t chainring)
Chain: Deore XT 10-speed
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra 11-25T
Derailleur: Shimano Saint 10-speed
Lever: Shimano Saint
Wheelset: Industry Nine EN305 27,5
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.4 Addix Soft 27.5 (F) & Nobby Nic 2,35 Addix Speed 27.5 (R)
(both with Schwalbe tubes SV21A extra light)
Brakes: Deore XT
Discs: Deore XT 180 mm
Pedals: Chromag Scarab
Saddle: Chromag Overture
Seatpost clamp: Chromag NQR
Seatpost: Chromag Dolomite
Stem: Chromag BZA 35
Bar: Chromag BZA 35mm rise, 760mm width
Grips: Chromag Wax
Loam CinemaCamera:
Viktor Csaszar, Bence SzaboAdditional footage:
Daniel Kralik, Gergo Bene, Krisztian EgryFPV shots:
Peter VasPost production:
Viktor CsaszarPhotos:
Daniel Kralik, Balazs Kovasznai, Viktor CsaszarSpecial thanks:
Robert Yung, Peter Nadai, Tamas Deme, Szabolcs Horvath, Paul Lange Hungary
0 Comments
Post a Comment