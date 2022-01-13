close
Video: Our Favourite Daily Driver Bikes Of 2021

Jan 13, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


From clapped out hardtails to carbon race machines, we loved getting to meet some of you and checking out your rides in our Daily Driver Bike Checks video series. Where should we head to next? Look out for us at the trails as we continue this series into 2022.





19 Comments

  • 17 3
 gearjunkie.com/news/outside-magazine-editorial-staff-union?utm_source=ActiveCampaign&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Outdoor+Sportswire+Thursday+News&utm_campaign=OSW+Thursday+1%2F6%2F2022
  • 1 1
 Levy always had a type vibe to him.
  • 4 0
 No PB staff on that union though.
  • 5 2
 Thats going to be a 'no' from me dawg... Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 6 0
 That transition TR mmhmm. Coil mono tube RC4 and coil 888 evo. This dude knows what's up. Bet it rides fantastic.
  • 5 0
 there is always something so aesthetically pleasing about thin tube monochromatic mountain bikes.
  • 2 0
 Agreed. Tho back in ~2005 I thought the super fat curvy top tube of the first gen nomad was sexy as hell too. So maybe the thin straight tt is just what's in fashion at the moment?
  • 3 0
 Indeed. I loves me some steel frames. If the top tube angle moves visually right into the seat tube, even better. Hard to do on a squishy but on a hard tail, c'est magnifique.
  • 5 0
 I like to bikes
  • 2 0
 Come to golden bc and ill show ypu my restored 2002 specialized big hit
  • 1 0
 Link to photo? That was one of my dream bikes when I started out, and all I could afford was a 2001 GT iDrive 3.0 as a soft tail to ride with all my friends on their stinky's, VPS, and big hits. I thrashed that bike but it just kept going.
  • 4 0
 @ShawMac: www.vitalmtb.com/community/cvolk,56360/setup,45189?ptab

I was the same, had a gt richochete trying to keep up with ny friends. The show had a big hit comp on display i drooled over everyday. I built this one roughly based off of byron grays bike in drop in season 1 i always loved the pearl white!
  • 1 0
 @Bike-guy2323: God, not usually into old bikes, but thats gorgeous.
  • 1 0
 @Bike-guy2323: awesome!
  • 1 0
 @Jaib06: i think so, still looking for a couple parts and might repaint the rear linkage but love it! RIDES LIKE A....well exactly what you expect from a 24/26 mullet with 20 year old tires!! Lol but it brings me back!
  • 1 0
 Second one from the NS Billet guy...looks just like what Neko Mullaly is rocking on his new race bike
  • 2 0
 Daily driver means something completely different to Pinkbike than to me.
  • 1 0
 I have no ideal what they are taking about, I drive a car of a golf club.
  • 1 0
 That kid @3:00 is awesome.

Post a Comment



