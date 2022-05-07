Video: Outdoor Filmmaker Rides Again After Suffering Spinal Cord Injury in a Helicopter Accident in 1997

May 7, 2022
by Matchstick Productions  


Most people have an opinion about e-bikes and often it fails to consider the bigger picture. Sometimes you just need to hear A Story Like Steve Winter and his opportunity to rediscover something thought to be lost. E-bike access to trails is a highly debated topic for many reasons. Please go to Peopleforbikes.org for possible solutions, conversation starters and more.

Thanks to our friends at Specialized Bicycles and Fat Tire for helping make this project possible.

Don’t forget to be a steward of the environment and support your local trail organization.
See more and Subscribe: http://bit.ly/MSPfilmsYT

2 Comments

  • 1 1
 Mercia, put your Trump Snap Back Caps away and get with the programme. No one this side of the pond in Europe hates on the trails towards ebikes now.
  • 1 0
 Love, don't hate.





