Video: Outrageous Robin Hood, Forrest Gump & Gamble Parodies Win Morzine Summer Film Festival 2020

12 of the most outrageous summer mountain films were submitted for this years Morzine Summer Film Festival. The teams had just 8 days to shoot, edit and deliver their films as they battled it out for the prestigious title of Morzine Summer 2020 Champions. Only one team could walk away with the trophy! Joe Bowman, Anka Martin and Steve Peat cast their votes to decide the top 3 films…
Roost MTBs Roostache Crew were crowned champions for the second year in a row. This years film saw Rubbin’ Wood and his Merry Men take on the Sheriff in Shredwood Forest. Will the good people of Morzine get their tracks back?
Second Place and the People’s Choice award went to PMT Crew with Gorrest Fump. Gorrest remembers his first bike and all the places it took him.
Third Place was The Banter Cruise Sydicate with Shambles. We think Joe Bow liked it?
This years event took place online. The entire online show can be watched right here. MFA ONLINE SHOW
All of the films can be watched separately on the Morzine Film Awards
website.
We would love to say a huge thank you to everyone who made a film, our judges and all of our sponsors for supporting the event at this difficult time.
