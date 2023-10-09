Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Outside CEO Robin Thurston Attempts Whistler Bike Park
Oct 9, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
37 Comments
We hassled our CEO Robin Thurston about making this video until he agreed to it. Thanks Robin, AKA NotNotOutsideCEO, for humouring our silly ideas about lift-accessed gravel riding at Whistler Bike Park.
Definitely Robin and not someone else.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Outside
Robin Thurston
Crankworx Whistler 2023
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,013 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
104667 views
Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
87861 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
84095 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
58519 views
Who are the 2023 DH World Cup Champions?
45107 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
43461 views
Review: Reeb Steezl - US Made & Super Capable
38529 views
Semi-Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
34139 views
37 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
46
3
notoutsideceo
(1 hours ago)
Username checks out... Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
[Reply]
15
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
can one of you tell the other to stop with the mid-video advertisements?
[Reply]
17
0
brianpark
Mod
(44 mins ago)
I am so annoyed I didn’t ask them to put “be safe be well” into the script.
[Reply]
27
0
KJP1230
(1 hours ago)
Perhaps the most "Outside" thing ever - my video was interrupted about half way through with an advertisement.
[Reply]
3
0
hughlunnon
(57 mins ago)
either their server or my connection can't keep up with the ad either - video streamed completely smoothly, unskippable ad did 2 seconds of content followed by 10 of buffering
[Reply]
21
1
brianpark
Mod
(2 days ago)
When we film ‘Brian Park does his first gravel race’ I need Wout van Aert to stand in for me. Our physiques are very similar.
[Reply]
2
0
mior
Mod
(1 hours ago)
if "you" get first i will give you a high five mark my word
[Reply]
19
4
hessiannate
(1 hours ago)
Why make this, and who is it for ?
[Reply]
11
0
kwdog
(1 hours ago)
This was a little too reminiscent of hanging with people from work.....no gracias.
[Reply]
16
5
neroleeloo
(1 hours ago)
Omg, this is cringey, WHO CARES ?!
[Reply]
13
2
jacksch
(1 hours ago)
what is this weird outside propaganda lol
[Reply]
17
13
Phillyenduro
(56 mins ago)
From a reader perspective, the acquisition of Pinkbike by Outside was a disaster. It made Pinkbike significantly and comprehensively worse. A site that in the not-so-distant past mainly served its readers and the sport we enjoy now mainly serves the industry and advertisers. A steady diet of bland autoplay content for viewers and consumers, not mountain bikers.
[Reply]
1
0
Monkeyass
(43 mins ago)
Very true, but not something that is out of the ordinary in this world we’re helping to create by still watching all this crap…not that i watched the video.
[Reply]
8
1
Mtmw
(1 hours ago)
Ok but "where's the power meter" got me
[Reply]
9
4
cyclebean
(1 hours ago)
This felt so forced. Terrible execution, and of course interrupted halfway by an ad…
[Reply]
5
0
tgr9
(57 mins ago)
surprised the ceo drives an old x-terra, was expecting a Rolls-Royce Cullinan or Ferrari Purosangue
[Reply]
2
0
Gristle
(41 mins ago)
I'd bet money it's his "outdoor" rig and dailies a Tesla.
[Reply]
6
2
pinkbert
(50 mins ago)
Well ain't this some hot garbage! Not the riding of course. Here is a prime example of how your subscription profits are used though aside from lining the pockets of CEO's.
[Reply]
3
1
Saidrick
(31 mins ago)
This video is pure advertising garbage…
However, on a positive note: Matt Beer needs to review more enduro /dh bikes. You need this type of riding on your review videos. You could call it Matt’s Spicy edit. You could even compare and contrast with Cristina Chappetta.
[Reply]
5
0
Mrtonyd
(1 hours ago)
reminds me of eric koston and owen wilson from yeah right
[Reply]
1
0
BiNARYBiKE
(22 mins ago)
Except the Yeah Right thing was cool?
[Reply]
5
0
chaoscacca
(1 hours ago)
Matt Beer's personal ride is an Arrival now? Sweet ride, sick riding.
[Reply]
6
2
andrewrider
(1 hours ago)
Would have been good to watch if Ads didn't interrupt it every 2mins.
[Reply]
4
0
moturner
(20 mins ago)
no it wouldn't
[Reply]
5
0
Jacobterrell
(50 mins ago)
I don't get it...
[Reply]
2
0
wobblegoblin
(23 mins ago)
I’d be much more interested in actually seeing the ceo ride Whistler…was the point of this video just to show how un-inspired Pinkbike has become?
[Reply]
4
0
ShredDoggg
(29 mins ago)
Matt Beer RIPS!
[Reply]
2
0
mikekazimer
Mod
(14 mins ago)
He really does. The oppo whips are so confusing to see in person.
[Reply]
1
0
Snfoilhat
(9 mins ago)
Can't tell if calling the trail Dirt Merchandise in the homepage description is intentional funny or accidental funny. Merchandise, it keeps us in line!
[Reply]
1
0
jokermtb
(1 mins ago)
I was ALMOST very dismayed at how bad I am as a 56 year old small business owner and mtb rider.......thank you final credits
[Reply]
6
6
Moosemandible
(1 hours ago)
Yep… dumbest thing I’ve seen. Maybe they should of focused on fixing tracks at the park this year instead of wasting time on this shit.
[Reply]
4
2
MutleyAdams
(1 hours ago)
Thats pritty bad acting and idea!
[Reply]
1
0
unicornmtb25
(24 mins ago)
I was about to say "not his first rodeo"...but turns out it was Matt riding lol. Excellent bike choice regardless of rider.
[Reply]
1
0
pchappy
(37 mins ago)
Best part of that edit was the We Are One bike doing its thing ;@)
[Reply]
1
0
madmon
(33 mins ago)
30 seconds in I was bombarded by ADS
[Reply]
1
0
misteraustin
(39 mins ago)
wtf was that
[Reply]
1
0
mrpfp
(15 mins ago)
Ok.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.049721
Mobile Version of Website
However, on a positive note: Matt Beer needs to review more enduro /dh bikes. You need this type of riding on your review videos. You could call it Matt’s Spicy edit. You could even compare and contrast with Cristina Chappetta.