Video: Outside CEO Robin Thurston Attempts Whistler Bike Park

Oct 9, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

We hassled our CEO Robin Thurston about making this video until he agreed to it. Thanks Robin, AKA NotNotOutsideCEO, for humouring our silly ideas about lift-accessed gravel riding at Whistler Bike Park.

Definitely Robin and not someone else.
Definitely Robin and not someone else.


37 Comments
  • 46 3
 Username checks out... Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 15 0
 can one of you tell the other to stop with the mid-video advertisements?
  • 17 0
 I am so annoyed I didn’t ask them to put “be safe be well” into the script.
  • 27 0
 Perhaps the most "Outside" thing ever - my video was interrupted about half way through with an advertisement. Smile
  • 3 0
 either their server or my connection can't keep up with the ad either - video streamed completely smoothly, unskippable ad did 2 seconds of content followed by 10 of buffering
  • 21 1
 When we film ‘Brian Park does his first gravel race’ I need Wout van Aert to stand in for me. Our physiques are very similar.
  • 2 0
 if "you" get first i will give you a high five mark my word
  • 19 4
 Why make this, and who is it for ?
  • 11 0
 This was a little too reminiscent of hanging with people from work.....no gracias.
  • 16 5
 Omg, this is cringey, WHO CARES ?!
  • 13 2
 what is this weird outside propaganda lol
  • 17 13
 From a reader perspective, the acquisition of Pinkbike by Outside was a disaster. It made Pinkbike significantly and comprehensively worse. A site that in the not-so-distant past mainly served its readers and the sport we enjoy now mainly serves the industry and advertisers. A steady diet of bland autoplay content for viewers and consumers, not mountain bikers.
  • 1 0
 Very true, but not something that is out of the ordinary in this world we’re helping to create by still watching all this crap…not that i watched the video.
  • 8 1
 Ok but "where's the power meter" got me
  • 9 4
 This felt so forced. Terrible execution, and of course interrupted halfway by an ad…
  • 5 0
 surprised the ceo drives an old x-terra, was expecting a Rolls-Royce Cullinan or Ferrari Purosangue
  • 2 0
 I'd bet money it's his "outdoor" rig and dailies a Tesla.
  • 6 2
 Well ain't this some hot garbage! Not the riding of course. Here is a prime example of how your subscription profits are used though aside from lining the pockets of CEO's.
  • 3 1
 This video is pure advertising garbage…

However, on a positive note: Matt Beer needs to review more enduro /dh bikes. You need this type of riding on your review videos. You could call it Matt’s Spicy edit. You could even compare and contrast with Cristina Chappetta.
  • 5 0
 reminds me of eric koston and owen wilson from yeah right
  • 1 0
 Except the Yeah Right thing was cool?
  • 5 0
 Matt Beer's personal ride is an Arrival now? Sweet ride, sick riding.
  • 6 2
 Would have been good to watch if Ads didn't interrupt it every 2mins.
  • 4 0
 no it wouldn't
  • 5 0
 I don't get it...
  • 2 0
 I’d be much more interested in actually seeing the ceo ride Whistler…was the point of this video just to show how un-inspired Pinkbike has become?
  • 4 0
 Matt Beer RIPS!
  • 2 0
 He really does. The oppo whips are so confusing to see in person.
  • 1 0
 Can't tell if calling the trail Dirt Merchandise in the homepage description is intentional funny or accidental funny. Merchandise, it keeps us in line!
  • 1 0
 I was ALMOST very dismayed at how bad I am as a 56 year old small business owner and mtb rider.......thank you final credits
  • 6 6
 Yep… dumbest thing I’ve seen. Maybe they should of focused on fixing tracks at the park this year instead of wasting time on this shit.
  • 4 2
 Thats pritty bad acting and idea!
  • 1 0
 I was about to say "not his first rodeo"...but turns out it was Matt riding lol. Excellent bike choice regardless of rider.
  • 1 0
 Best part of that edit was the We Are One bike doing its thing ;@)
  • 1 0
 30 seconds in I was bombarded by ADS
  • 1 0
 wtf was that
  • 1 0
 Ok.





