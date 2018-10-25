Video: Outside the Tape With Brett Tippie - Red Bull Rampage 2018

A Halloween themed Brett Tippie is back in the Utah desert for the 2018 Red Bull Rampage. 21 of the world's best freeride mountain bikers have descended on Utah for the world's craziest mountain bike event. Tippie is here to show you the riders' lines as we check out some of the first hits on the HUGE jumps.
Be sure to tune in at 10:00am Pacific on Friday, October 26th to watch all the action.
MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals
23 Comments
That being said, he is definitely the guy for safety monitoring at these type of events. He knows the lines, he's ridden them.
I'm all about seeing these boys risk everything, but I don't want to see someone get life-altering-f'd-up. I can see his influence letting everyone push it to the fine line of the limit.
How about a 360° full moon, or just a no-hander and flap your arms when you hit that huge gap?
Maybe I'm just sillier than the average bear
Post a Comment