Video: Outside the Tape With Brett Tippie - Red Bull Rampage 2018

Oct 25, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

A Halloween themed Brett Tippie is back in the Utah desert for the 2018 Red Bull Rampage. 21 of the world's best freeride mountain bikers have descended on Utah for the world's craziest mountain bike event. Tippie is here to show you the riders' lines as we check out some of the first hits on the HUGE jumps.


Be sure to tune in at 10:00am Pacific on Friday, October 26th to watch all the action.




MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


23 Comments

  • + 9
 ..did he just say double flip...
  • + 1
 My palms were sweating seeing that huge drop, then he says if it goes well two flips
  • + 6
 Hope they can all ride away when it's over. Best of luck!
  • + 7
 jesus take the wheel
  • + 3
 It's incredible what these guys can get done in a matter of days digging. Much respect. I was puckered watching some of these shots, can't imagine the feeling being at the top in person. Level up.
  • + 2
 I'll repeat my 'tube comment here... Darren has his commentary game dialed (already, maybe with a bit of training but who knows?). That's awesome.
That being said, he is definitely the guy for safety monitoring at these type of events. He knows the lines, he's ridden them.

I'm all about seeing these boys risk everything, but I don't want to see someone get life-altering-f'd-up. I can see his influence letting everyone push it to the fine line of the limit.
  • + 1
 To preemptively answer my own comment, I can see how the pressure and fear of these big lines would make everyone very focused... yet I'm still a bit surprised that more goofiness doesn't show up within this atmosphere of fun and creativity.
How about a 360° full moon, or just a no-hander and flap your arms when you hit that huge gap?

Maybe I'm just sillier than the average bear
  • + 2
 I dunno man the first time that I hit something big for me it's all business and focus. I literally can't have anything in my head at all. Once they're comfortable on some of these hits (if that's even a thing?!) then I bet it's easier to be a bit loose
  • + 5
 when are they gonna do a rampage in the forest
  • + 1
 harder to film with tree cover
  • + 4
 Urg, just watching it makes me feel sick.
  • + 2
 These guys are insane. You would have to have several sets of balls for the crazy stuff they do. Unreal.
  • + 2
 F the drop. I’d be scared to drop into the landing at 4:20. This stuff is nuts! Can’t wait.
  • + 3
 HUGE
  • + 2
 Brendan is insane. that line...
  • + 1
 Remember when riders didn’t spend a week manicuring their lines?
  • + 2
 OMG
  • + 1
 Tippie for... Everything
tup
  • + 1
 Sorry for the daft question, but what time is this being broadcast?
  • + 0
 Where's the big jump!
