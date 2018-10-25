Video: Outside the Tape With Brett Tippie - Red Bull Rampage 2018

Be sure to tune in at 10:00am Pacific on Friday, October 26th to watch all the action.

A Halloween themed Brett Tippie is back in the Utah desert for the 2018 Red Bull Rampage. 21 of the world's best freeride mountain bikers have descended on Utah for the world's craziest mountain bike event. Tippie is here to show you the riders' lines as we check out some of the first hits on the HUGE jumps.