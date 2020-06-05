Video: Overcoming Obstacles & Taking A Journey to MTB Mecca of BC in 'KriplTrip'

Jun 5, 2020
by Michal Kosík  


Michal Kosík and Dan Bařák travelled to Whistler, Canada to ride some local trails and a short movie was created from the whole trip. The movie is full of awesome nature and proper mountain biking. Two handicapped bikers on their way to the downhill mecca, you can't miss it.

Michal Kosík injured his spine during a fall on a bicycle and Dan Bařák lost his leg in an accident in his youth. The handicap for the boys never meant an obstacle that they could not overcome. Together, they set out to fulfill their lifelong dream - biking in Canada. During the trip, the boys also wanted to catch up the local atmosphere and see a piece of nature from beautiful British Columbia. The boys decided to document the whole journey about exploring new places and about proper biking together with Martin Vrbický and Radek Sieber.


@fullfaceproduction
@pahyl22
@michal_kosik

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Ard Rock Cancelled]
129065 views
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
92638 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
69080 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
55470 views
Tech Briefing: Tools, Green Initiatives, Inexpensive Bikes & More - June 2020
45420 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29
42891 views
Behind the Numbers: Unno Dash
41099 views
Video: Forbidden Bike Co. Announce Complete Druid Builds & 3 New Frame Colors
35109 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Hell yeah! ????
  • 2 0
 Fuckin awesome fellas
  • 1 0
 amazing awe inspiring video , train gap legends
  • 1 0
 Dobře vy!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008485
Mobile Version of Website