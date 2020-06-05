Video: Overcoming Obstacles & Taking A Journey to MTB Mecca of BC in 'KriplTrip'

Michal Kosík and Dan Bařák travelled to Whistler, Canada to ride some local trails and a short movie was created from the whole trip. The movie is full of awesome nature and proper mountain biking. Two handicapped bikers on their way to the downhill mecca, you can't miss it.Michal Kosík injured his spine during a fall on a bicycle and Dan Bařák lost his leg in an accident in his youth. The handicap for the boys never meant an obstacle that they could not overcome. Together, they set out to fulfill their lifelong dream - biking in Canada. During the trip, the boys also wanted to catch up the local atmosphere and see a piece of nature from beautiful British Columbia. The boys decided to document the whole journey about exploring new places and about proper biking together with Martin Vrbický and Radek Sieber.@fullfaceproduction@pahyl22@michal_kosik