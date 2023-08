Words: YT Industries

Riders:

Roadtrippin' through the Pacific Northwest sounds like a recipe for good times. Last month we hit the road with an epic crew, and set out on a trip through the PNW hitting up the best trails the area has to offer, stopping in to shred with the Young Talent at Milepost 35 camp, and taking in the vibes as they went.Graham Agassiz, Micayla Gatto, Ethan Nell, Ace Hayden, Anthony Napolitan, Dakoda Osusky, Aidan Howe