Video: Paragliding & Snow Trikes in the Tyrolian Alps

Feb 29, 2020
by Peter Kaiser  


Deep in the Tyrolian Alps



film and photography: Peter Kaiser / / words: Matthias Garber


IN THE PAST

Spending the last 10 years on snow trikes was a journey in itself, now it was time for a new path and exploring new places.

For years, we used to be fully focused on riding snowparks, adapting our bicycle tricks to the snow. Since we never had the opportunity to ride any Fest-Style jumps, the easiest way for us to get similar air-time was to hit the Pro Lines in the snow parks. Although those snow trikes are a little different than normal mountain bikes, it never bothered us too much.



TIME TO MOVE ON

Riding the SMX always felt special, and it still does. Over the last 10 years, a lot of things have changed. Getting a bit tired of those everyday-hustles that come with riding ski resorts, I slowly started fading away from riding SMX.

I felt the allure of the mountains - silence and an escape of the everyday routine. When paragliding entered my life, I started seeing things differently. Every free minute spent in the mountains was filled with hiking and climbing the most remote places I could imagine.

After a while I figured that I missed riding SMX. When Hillstrike came up with prototype powder skis the spirit came back - I started dreaming about combining my passions and taking the SMX to those unknown places.

SETTING
UP
FOR
A
SPECIAL
FLIGHT


CREDITS

Riding: Matthias Garber / @matthiasgarber
Cinematography/Photography: Peter Kaiser / @peterkaiser


Posted In:
Videos


