Video: Parallels Between Mountain Biking & Surfing in 'True to the Woods'

Nov 19, 2020
by Volcom True To This  


At Volcom, we align with people that are authentically ‘True To This’… and we support stories rooted in the irrational pursuit of their passions.

R Dogg, Nik and Warren are great riders and members of our family! We are excited to support their new surfing adventures as well as their mountain biking passion!

True To The Woods is a representation of that feeling you have when you spend a week with your homies surfing, chilling, and mostly enjoying the woods! It's not the trails you do, nor how fast or slow you go… is the time you have laughing with the crew!


True To The Woods
Photography: Kailey Skelton



Nick Nestoroff is an all American up and coming racer from Southern California. But it's not all race results and training. Kid's got style in front of the camera as well.


You may not have heard of Warren Kniss because he is a bit of a silent shredder. He is not only one of the most talented all around riders but also rips on a Moto, skateboard and surfs. That's why he's on the Volcom crew.


When in Aptos you are more than likely to see a classic invert from R dog.


Couple of kooks cruising down the line. Mid shoot surf breaks for the crew were part of the daily routine of course.


Jacob Hyde is a local shredder that puts just as much work into digging as riding. He is as loc as they come!


Always true to my crew...


Fasthouse’s legend R Dog has our back as well! When he is not riding his bike, he’s in our surf program!


Warren Kniss staying true to his home town forest.


Follow the link to check the rest of who we are!




Posted In:
Videos Volcom Ryan Howard


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Love MTB and it's become my main hobby since i moved a little further away from the sea. But surfing was my first love and still nothing quite makes you feel better about the world than a fun surf in the sunshine (and conversely nothing makes you decide "I want to live!" more than a horrific day in a big, deepest-winter, cold chunky swell).
  • 1 0
 Hey new brand for biking! You are volcom!

