Video: Parallels Between Mountain Biking & Surfing in 'True to the Woods'

Nick Nestoroff is an all American up and coming racer from Southern California. But it's not all race results and training. Kid's got style in front of the camera as well.

You may not have heard of Warren Kniss because he is a bit of a silent shredder. He is not only one of the most talented all around riders but also rips on a Moto, skateboard and surfs. That's why he's on the Volcom crew.

When in Aptos you are more than likely to see a classic invert from R dog.

Couple of kooks cruising down the line. Mid shoot surf breaks for the crew were part of the daily routine of course.

Jacob Hyde is a local shredder that puts just as much work into digging as riding. He is as loc as they come!

Always true to my crew...

Fasthouse’s legend R Dog has our back as well! When he is not riding his bike, he’s in our surf program!

Warren Kniss staying true to his home town forest.