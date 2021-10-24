Video: Paralympian Morgan Perrin Rides Classic Whistler Trails

Oct 24, 2021
by Rick Meloff  

This is Morgan Perrin, Skiing Paralympian. New Dad and all around just an awesome dude!

Yes he has No Hands or Feet, He was just born that way and it has not held him back for one second! He told me the other day after being hit by a car while go-carting when he was 10, with his parents being told he would be lucky to make it through the night and would likely never walk again proved to be a setback, the recovery process provided some challenges but it never stopped him from loving sports. Morgan really discourages people from ever referring to him as disabled.

If you are wondering about his prosthetics? Morgan is grateful that The War Amps helps support him in his athletic pursuits, What a great organization.

Morgan grew up in Vancouver and started skiing when he was 4 and riding a bike when he was 3. He moved to Whistler in 2008.

Yes, he also rides an e-bike! In 2019 he bought one and it was a game-changer. He basically uses 4 times the energy on climbs than most. It has also opened up new trails to him, Morgan can now ride up into the Alpine areas.

Big shout out to his Alpine Canada coaches and teammates, also his wife Julie and new bay girl Lyla for the support.

His Instagram is @nohandsnofeetnoproblem

Full Pov run on The Stache in Pemberton BC


Some stats:
2009 he held the #1 rank in Downhill Ski Racing
5 National Giant Slalom titles

more shots of Morgan

more shots of Morgan

more shots of Morgan

more shots of Morgan




4 Comments

  • 3 0
 WOW! I salute you sir! What an inspiration. I'll think about this the next time I consider moaning about uncomfortable this or chaffing that! Ride hard, ride safe Morgan.
  • 3 0
 What an inspiration! Keep rockin' it dude
  • 2 0
 What a shredder! And props to whoever designed that bar setup, I definitely couldn’t even think of that.
  • 1 0
 Damn, that was really impressive! I need to quit making excuses, haha!!

