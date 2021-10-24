Video: Paralympian Morgan Perrin Rides Classic Whistler Trails

This is Morgan Perrin, Skiing Paralympian. New Dad and all around just an awesome dude!Yes he has No Hands or Feet, He was just born that way and it has not held him back for one second! He told me the other day after being hit by a car while go-carting when he was 10, with his parents being told he would be lucky to make it through the night and would likely never walk again proved to be a setback, the recovery process provided some challenges but it never stopped him from loving sports. Morgan really discourages people from ever referring to him as disabled.If you are wondering about his prosthetics? Morgan is grateful that The War Amps helps support him in his athletic pursuits, What a great organization.Morgan grew up in Vancouver and started skiing when he was 4 and riding a bike when he was 3. He moved to Whistler in 2008.Yes, he also rides an e-bike! In 2019 he bought one and it was a game-changer. He basically uses 4 times the energy on climbs than most. It has also opened up new trails to him, Morgan can now ride up into the Alpine areas.Big shout out to his Alpine Canada coaches and teammates, also his wife Julie and new bay girl Lyla for the support.His Instagram is @nohandsnofeetnoproblemFull Pov run on The Stache in Pemberton BCSome stats:2009 he held therank in Downhill Ski Racing5 National Giant Slalom titles