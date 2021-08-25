Video: Party Laps on Fresh Rigs with the GT Whistler Crew

Aug 25, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

There’s nothing better than new bike day! When the new Force Carbon’s arrived in Whistler for the GT Coalition crew, Team Manager Trevor Burke, decided to have a little fun and surprise Ian Morrison, Amy Ertel, and Ethan Donohoe by delivering their bikes when they least expected. It was bittersweet for Amy and Ian as they’re still recovering from injuries, but Trev and Ethan wasted no time in hitting the park for some party laps on their fresh rigs!






Filmed/Edited: Chris Ricci
Photos: Christie Fitzpatrick


Stay tuned as we unleashed full rider segments from Noga Korem, Martin Maes, Eliott Lapotre, Wyn Masters, Jess Blewitt, Chris Akrigg, Brage Vestavik, Ethan Donohoe and Trevor Burke on the new GT Force Carbon each week.

Watch all of the Force, Unleashed videos here.

