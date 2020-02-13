Video: Party Shirts & Double Flips on the New Commencal Meta TR SX

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

In a world where performance and racing are of the upmost importance to many, here at Commencal we just want to carry on having fun!When designing this new Meta TR SX, we decided to put everything aside in order to make a bike that really represents us and this spirit that we believe is so important.We love to go out and pedal on our days off but what we're really after is a mega ride back down the hill too! So, we're not talking about a race model here, just a lively responsive bike where everything has taken a step up! It's the perfect bike for everyday riding.Jumps, freeride, street, dirt or enduro... For those who want to ride harder and stronger and who think that enjoying oneself is most important, our new all-purpose TR is the one!- Shock length 55mm instead of 50mm. We go from 130mm of travel to 140mm.- Coil shock for more liveliness and responsiveness when jumping.- RockShox Lyrik Ultimate fork 150mm of travel, 35mm stanchions. Low speed compression adjustment.- Shimano XT 203mm brakes front/rear with 4 pistons.- Reinforced E13 LG1+ wheels with old-school skinwall tyres inspired by the ABSOLUT, much like the paintwork of this model.- 12-speed transmission; robust, simple and efficient. No carbon parts.- The Fabri Magic saddle allows you to hold the bike well during tricks thanks to its shape. It may also help with dodgy landings...- Fabric grips, larger than average diameter for more comfort thanks to the flexible and comfortable strips.- 40mm vs 50mm stem featured on our other Meta TR. Shorter and more acute handling.Why 29-inch wheels and why not the same with the CLASH?Because 29er wheels mean the bike rolls and jumps really well. The shorter travel on this TR model adds a massively playful element and it makes a super dynamic base for many smiles in the future!: Tim Bringer & Pierrick Lannes: Gaetan Clary: Nico Brizin