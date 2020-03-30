Video: Party Trains and Good Times at EVO Bike Park

While a lot of us are stuck home or limiting our riding, we all have a special place where we would like to ride to as soon as this period has passed.For us, one of these places is definitively the EVO Bike Park located in the South of the French Alps. Built, maintained, and managed by Romain Bague and Hugo Schoonheere; it quickly gained the reputation to be one of the best bike parks to ride in Europe. And it is.Running a private bike park is not easy but doing it this way makes it possible to develop a unique vision. From double black trails, to accessible blue tracks passing by some epic lines in the famous black dirt; all the tracks have been made with the same care and share the same fun.Extremely well-shaped and maintained, it’s a place where you develop your skills no matter your level, and have real fun from beginning to end!We are pleased to partner with EVO Bike Park as they put the same passion and dedication to the trails as we do for our products. Romain and Hugo will ride with our Legit Carbon Full Face and you will be able to rent both our Legit and Legit Carbon on site.We caught up with them earlier this year, while they were working to prepare the park for the season. There are some new sections and the tracks have had a revamp after winter.Sadly the opening has to be delayed due to the circumstances. But everything is more than ready and we can’t wait to take our wheels there soon!Stay tuned for the opening dates!Video & Photography / Thomas Di Giovanni